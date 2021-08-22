Welcome to the world, woman gives birth to her daughter in the street in Spain’s Madrid with help from Samur.

A 36 old woman gave birth on Saturday to her second daughter. The location of the birth was rather unexpected though and she gave birth in the Madrid neighbourhood of Villaverde with the help of Samur. Samur had discover the woman in the street and helped her through the birth.

She gave birth at around 4 PM on Saturday August 21, in Calle Lillo. The woman had experienced labour pains earlier in the day and headed to hospital that morning, but she was sent home as it was too early to have the baby. Only a few hours later her waters broke and her contractions began. She had been having contractions every three minutes.

As reported 20 minutes, “When the Samur medics arrived at the scene, the contractions had accelerated and were repeated every minute and a half, so doctor Alicia Martin decided to put her in the ambulance to proceed with the delivery.”

Baby Sofia made her entrance into the world. Her head began to show, and only a few minutes later she was born “without any problems” and “very awake”, according to the doctor. Sofia has a 12-year-old brother.

The umbilical cord was cut by the doctor and Sophia was placed in her mother’s arms and the pair were safely transferred to the Hospital 12 de Octubre “in perfect condition” after skin-to-skin contact.

To ensure that no problems cropped up the municipal police for Madrid escorted the medical services to the hospital. Everything went smoothly though and their help was not needed in the end.

In other Spanish news, search is on for missing teen in Murcia’s Aguilas.

Volunteers for Aguilas’s Civil protection have been searching for a missing minor who disappeared a few days ago. They began the search on my Saturday morning. The search is on for missing Sandra Rosin and authorities have asked for help.

The authorities have asked that the public cooperate with the search and that if anybody sees the missing teen that they to contact either the police or 112 Emergency services immediately.

