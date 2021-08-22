Search is on for missing teen in Spain’s Murcia

Search is on for missing teen in Murcia’s Aguilas.

Volunteers for Aguilas’s Civil protection have been searching for a missing minor who disappeared a few days ago. They began the search on my Saturday morning. The search is on for missing Sandra Rosin and authorities have asked for help.

The authorities have asked that the public cooperate with the search and that if anybody sees the missing teen that they to contact either the police or 112 Emergency services immediately.

The young girl went missing on August 19 in Aguilas. She is said to be 1.6 metres tall and is only 15 years old. The young girl has blonde hair and blue eyes and when she disappeared was said to be wearing a dress which had blue and pink flowers on it, according to details provided by the SOS Desaparecidos Association.

Many people have already taken to social media to share the picture of the missing girl in the hope of finding her. People have shared the poster of the missing girl which not only has a photo but also has details to help identify the missing girl too.

Voluntarios de protección civil de Águilas llevan desde primera hora de esta mañana buscando a la menor desaparecida. Se pide la colaboración de la población, si alguien la ve, por favor póngase en contacto con las autoridades o al 112#112regiondemurcia #ayuntamientodeáguilas pic.twitter.com/GDOyBxt09G

In other Spanish news, Spanish cities that we will see shockingly ‘devoured’ by the sea in the next 60 years.

According to the latest report from the United Nations, Spain is set to be hit hard by climate change and this will include floods, fires and extreme droughts too. It is predicted that Spanish beaches such as Barceloneta, Matalascañas and La Manga could see their days numbered.

Sadly though these are not the only beaches and coastal areas expected to be hit by climate change and rising water levels during the next 60 years. Across Spain it is thought that over 8,000 kilometres of coastline could be at risk as climate change is expected to hit Spain hard. According to reports the rises in sea levels will be irreversible and could be seen for centuries to come.

