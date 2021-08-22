Motorcycle injures four pedestrians on Estepona seafront in Spain’s Malaga.

According to reports four people were injured on Saturday night, August 21, on the seafront promenade in Estepona. The four people were hit by a motorbike according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The accident happened on Plaza Ortiz at shortly after midnight. Emergency services 112 received multiple calls saying that a motorbike had run over several pedestrians. Officers from the local police were called to the scene where they confirmed the incident, and having discovered multiple injured people they requested medical assistance. Several people had been injured and one of them was seriously injured.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Emergency services alerted the Empresa Publica de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), and three ambulances were rapidly deployed to the scene of the incident. National police officers were also deployed too.

Emergency services evacuated the injured people to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital. The injured people are said to be a 55-year-old man and two women aged 78 and 27. One other person was injured but their details have not yet been released.

Welcome to the world, woman gives birth to her daughter in the street in Spain’s Madrid with help from Samur.

A 36 old woman gave birth on Saturday to her second daughter. The location of the birth was rather unexpected though and she gave birth in the Madrid neighbourhood of Villaverde with the help of Samur. Samur had discover the woman in the street and helped her through the birth.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





