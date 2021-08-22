Martial arts ‘flying kick’ robber arrested in Alicante

Martial arts ‘flying kick’ robber arrested in Spain’s Alicante after viciously assaulting a tobacconist.

National police officers from Spain’s Alicante have successfully arrested the alleged perpetrator of the attack. The 19-year-old Nigerian national had allegedly robbed a tobacconist shop in the Playa San Juan neighbourhood of the city. He also went on to assault the tobacconist using martial art techniques, including a flying kick.

The 091 Operational Room of the National Police were alerted to a violent assault taking place in the street. Multiple National police patrols headed to the area and were soon able to locate the alleged attacker.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As soon as attacker noticed the police closing in on him he initially stopped and then attempted to flee. The officers were soon able to catch the man and the chase ended only a few streets away from where the attack took place.

Once the alleged attacker was surrounded he attempted to self-harm with a broken glass bottle which he had found on the floor. The officers moved in quickly and prevented him from hurting himself.

As reported 20 minutes, “The victim, aged 51, told the officers that he was working in his tobacconist’s shop when he noticed that the detainee was taking items without paying for them, so he chased him into the street to demand that he pay for them.”

The tobacconist had allegedly been assaulted with a flying kick to the chest followed by another kick which threw him to the ground. After this he was kicked repeatedly all over his body till the police arrived.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





