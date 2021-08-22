Four arrested in Malaga for distributing 10,000 dodgy antigen tests

Four arrested in Spain’s Malaga for distributing 10,000 potentially dodgy antigen tests.

Officers from the National police have seized a staggering 25,000 antigen tests and a health alert has been opened by the Medicines Agency.

Officers from the National Police working with the Provincial Inspectorate of Health Services of the Andalucian Regional Government in Malaga were able to crackdown on a criminal organisation which were distributing antigen tests. The antigen tests breached the basic health regulations regarding storage, sale and distribution. Officers seized 25,000 tests and they also believe that 10,000 tests have already been distributed.

Four men were arrested, three of Pakistani nationality and one of Moroccan nationality. They had been running three companies in Malaga under the umbrella of a fictitious company, and they had been distributing products including antigen tests, amongst other products.

As reported Europa Press, “In the searches carried out, 25,000 antigen tests were seized, and investigators were also able to learn that they had already distributed at least 10,000 tests of the same type, with the exception that they could have given erroneous results as they had not complied with storage regulations.”

The tests are believed to be a risk to public health according to the health authorities. Health authorities brought the issue to the attention of the Medicines Agency, which then opened a health alert.

Officers carried out a total of three searches where they found tests which had not followed the strict health measures needed for their storage, sale and distribution. The alleged perpetrators of the crime have been arrested for alleged crimes of belonging to a criminal group, crimes against public health and crimes against consumer rights and fraud.

