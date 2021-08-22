Covid claims new mum’s life after C-section birth in Spain’s Gijon.

Sadly on Wednesday, August 11, a 37-year-old woman died after having given birth to her baby by C-section. She died of Covid in Spain’s Gijon at the Cabueñes Hospital, according to health sources.

According to the health sources, the pregnant woman was admitted to Gijon hospital’s ICU department. She is said to be of Colombian origin and had spent seven days in hospital due to being infected with the coronavirus. She was also suffering from respiratory difficulties too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sadly, her health began to deteriorate and the decision was made by health professionals that a C-section would be necessary.

The C-section was carried out on Wednesday and tragically immediately after the baby’s birth the new mum passed away. The baby was a girl and according to reports she is doing well despite the fact that she was born prematurely and weighed in at only 1.6 kilos.

She is said to be stable and progressing well, as reported La Vanguardia.

In other Spanish baby news, woman gives birth to her daughter in the street in Spain’s Madrid with help from Samur.

A 36 old woman gave birth on Saturday to her second daughter. The location of the birth was rather unexpected though and she gave birth in the Madrid neighbourhood of Villaverde with the help of Samur. Samur had discover the woman in the street and helped her through the birth.

She gave birth at around 4 PM on Saturday August 21, in Calle Lillo. The woman had experienced labour pains earlier in the day and headed to hospital that morning, but she was sent home as it was too early to have the baby. Only a few hours later her waters broke and her contractions began. She had been having contractions every three minutes.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





