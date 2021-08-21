Spanish business success sees installation of railway signals in Cairo

By
John Smith
-
0
Spanish Ambassador visited the work
Spanish Ambassador visited the work Credit: Ministry of Transport Egypt

LATEST Spanish business success sees installation of railway signals in Cairo undertaken by the Talis Group.

On Friday August 20, the Spanish Ambassador to Egypt, Ramon Gil Casares met with Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir to inspect the work currently being undertaken to upgrade the railway signals on the Cairo-Alexandria railway line.

In a statement released by the Egyptian Transport Ministry, El-Wazir said the signals project is being carried out by Talis Group of Spain in Sidi Gaber and Alexandria railway stations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The minister observed that the work is expected to be completed by December 2021 and includes an automatic control system to be installed in the area between Kafr El Dawar and Sidi Gaber in Alexandria incorporating 69 light semaphore signals, 38 traction motors and seven crossroads extending for 28 kilometres.

In his welcome to the Spanish Ambassador, the minister explained the two countries are cooperating on a number of important projects, especially in the area of transport and both parties expressed their hope that there would be a growth in business especially as the Egyptian economy is quite buoyant and needs to see expansion of the country’s infrastructure.

Thank you for reading ‘Latest Spanish business success sees installation of railway signals in Cairo’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.




John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here