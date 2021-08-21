LATEST Spanish business success sees installation of railway signals in Cairo undertaken by the Talis Group.

On Friday August 20, the Spanish Ambassador to Egypt, Ramon Gil Casares met with Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir to inspect the work currently being undertaken to upgrade the railway signals on the Cairo-Alexandria railway line.

In a statement released by the Egyptian Transport Ministry, El-Wazir said the signals project is being carried out by Talis Group of Spain in Sidi Gaber and Alexandria railway stations.

The minister observed that the work is expected to be completed by December 2021 and includes an automatic control system to be installed in the area between Kafr El Dawar and Sidi Gaber in Alexandria incorporating 69 light semaphore signals, 38 traction motors and seven crossroads extending for 28 kilometres.

In his welcome to the Spanish Ambassador, the minister explained the two countries are cooperating on a number of important projects, especially in the area of transport and both parties expressed their hope that there would be a growth in business especially as the Egyptian economy is quite buoyant and needs to see expansion of the country’s infrastructure.

