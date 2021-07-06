Egypt stands out among other countries with the highest number of tourists visiting it each year. And thanks to the introduction of the eVisa program, planning a trip to this country is now unchallenging and easier than ever.

But even so, we all know that time is valuable and we all want to get our travel permits as quickly as possible.

So, let’s have a look at how long does it take to get an eVisa for Egypt. We will also look at Egypt’s eVisa in detail from its definition to the simple application steps. Let’s start from explaining what an eVisa actually is.

What’s the Egypt eVisa?

It’s a digital entry permit issued by the federal government of Egypt. It works just like a regular visa, but is much easier to obtain since the whole application process can be completed online.

Check whether your country is among those eligible for an eVisa Egypt application and submit yours within minutes from home using any working device!

Egypt eVisa comes in two types, a single-entry and multiple-entry permit, both issued for a 30-day stay. You can now get your travel document delivered straight to your email inbox in the form of a PDF file! Visa handling was never this easy!

How long does it take to get an eVisa for Egypt?

Once you are certain that your country is eligible for the Egyptian eVisa, you can begin the simple application process. After completing the steps and fee payment, you can expect the delivery of your eVisa in less than 7-days!

Therefore, you must apply for your electronic visa to Egypt one week earlier than the date of departure since it’s the minimum period required by the Egyptian authorities.

For a better understanding of how to apply for this electronic authorization, have a look at the following guide to eVisa for Egypt application process.

TIP! Not to elongate the processing time, always double-check the provided in the application form information. Any mistakes, misinformation, or missing details may lead to delays or even issued with approval.

Online application guide for an eVisa to Egypt

Thanks to the Egyptian eVisa, you are free from the demanding process of applying for a traditional Embassy visa. And with the following guide, you can complete the application process in just a few minutes. But first, you must determine the type of online visa that you need.

Types of Egypt eVisa

Before you begin the application process, you must choose whether you are applying for a single entry or multiple entry permit.

Single-entry visa

This online visa is valid for use within 90 days from the day of its issuance. However, you can only use it once to visit Egypt during this period. And once in the country, you can stay up to 30 days. During your visit, with an eVisa you are allowed to engage in both business and tourism ventures.

Multiple-entry visa

This electronic permit stays active for six months after which it becomes invalid. And once you are in the country, you can only stay for 30 days. But with this travel permit, you are free to come in and go from the country as many times as you like. However, you can only do so within the 6-month validity period.

Eligibility Requirements

Once you are sure that your country is within the eligible countries for Egypt electronic visa, check if you have the following documents:

Family invitation letter from the specific family you are visiting

Business invitation letter from a specific company you are visiting

Your face photo (you can take this using your PC cam or Smartphone)

Adigital photo of your passports and specifically of the page with your bio-data. However, your passport must be valid for over 6 months from the time you step into the country.

Application Form

If you have met the above requirements, then you can go to the application form and begin the process. Spare a few minutes to complete this online form and ensure the Internet connection is good.

Next, simply follow these 3 steps:

Fill out the form with personaldetails needed as well as travel These will include your passportdata, birth date, email, and name in a specific order. Go over your info one more time to ensure everything is correct.

Make an online paymentfor the visa fees (the fee is specific to the type of eVisabut it won’t cost you more than 99 Euro). After the payment, wait for the confirmationnumber that will be delivered to your email address.

Havingthe confirmation number, you can now wait for the electronic visa approval that will be mailed in the PDF file. On average, you should get it within71 hours.

Arrival Requirements

Before you board the plane for your flight to Egypt, ensure you have the following with you:

A valid passport that will last for over 6 months from the date of your arrival.

A printedcopy of the Egyptian eVisa

If you are visiting the country for family or business reasons ensure you have an invitation letter. The letter should be from the family or company you are visiting, respectively.

SUMMARY: 3 Simple Steps on how to apply for an eVisa

Complete an application form by providing your basic details. Cover the fees using any online payment method you prefer. After receiving the payment confirmation, sit back and relax waiting for the eVisa that will be delivered to your inbox.

NOTE: Egypt’s eVisa is linked to your passport number. Therefore, as long as your passport remains valid, the eVisa stays active until the expiration period. However, any change on your passport number makes your eVisa invalid.

Final Words

At this point, you should be ready to apply for your Egypt eVisa application! Make sure to submit your application at least 7 business days ahead of the planned trip to receive your travel permit on time.