An investigation has begun into the possible violent death of a man in an Almeria farmhouse.

The Guardia civil have begun an investigation into the possible violent death of an Almeria man. The body of a 65-year-old man was found in a farmhouse which is located in Almeria’s Huercal-Overa.

Sources involved in the investigation have confirmed that the body of the man from Huercal-Overa was discovered at a property in the area of Rambla Grande, near the district of Urcal. The body was reportedly discovered on Saturday, August 14 at shortly before 15.00 hours.

Officers from the local police force were called to the scene of the incident and there they discovered signs of a possible violent death.

An investigation has been opened to try to find out the exact causes of the man’s death. The investigation was opened by Huercal-Overa’s Judicial Police. The first proceedings in the case have already been passed on to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of the town. This court has placed the proceedings under a secrecy measure.

In other Almeria news, giant one and a half metre long jellyfish spotted in Almeria’s Cabo de Gata. The jellyfish weighed in at a shocking 20 kilograms.

This summer in Almeria beachgoers are being treated to the sights of jellyfish at the beach, but this latest sighting was incredible. In recent weeks, jellyfish have been spotted along the coastlines of Aguadulce, Roquetas de Mar and Almeria city. However large or small, they are an impressive sight and a wonder of nature.

The giant jellyfish otherwise known as the ‘Rhizostoma luteum’ can grow to 40 kilos and a staggering 60 centimetres in diameter. They also have tentacles that can reach a staggering two metres long. The giant jellyfish are not dangerous though and their sting is said to be milder than the sting of a common jellyfish.

The giant jellyfish was spotted on Tuesday, August 17 by a local journalist from Almeria, Mar Abad. Abad had been walking in the Cabo de Gata early in the morning when the giant jellyfish was spotted.

