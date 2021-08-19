Iconic Victoria Hostel in Alcudia is to be renovated completely

By
John Smith
-
0
Victoria Hostel
Announcing the planned work Credit: Balearic Government

MINISTER of Social Affairs Fina Santiago and Mayor of Alcudia, Bàrbara Rebassa, confirmed that the iconic Victoria Hostel in Alcudia is to be renovated completely.

The reformation will above all improve the safety, accessibility and energy efficiency of the facilities and will be completed at a cost of €2.27 million, part of which will come from the Sustainable Tourist Tax.

The architects Toni Gelabert and Gonzalo del Val explained on site that the aim of the work is to meet the current regulatory requirements to allow the reopening of the hostel, including the removal of architectural barriers, the construction of a second emergency staircase and the improvement of the energy efficiency of the building and its facilities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

To guarantee energy efficiency, photovoltaic panels will be installed, airtight windows will be installed and the heating system will be changed to work through a boiler with solar support.

The hostel was constructed 1964 and has been managed by the Government of the Balearic Islands for more than 50 years.

Throughout all these years it received small reforms that made its operation possible until in July 2019 it had to be closed as it did not meet current safety standards.


Thank you for reading ‘Iconic Victoria Hostel in Alcudia is to be renovated completely’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here