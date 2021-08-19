MINISTER of Social Affairs Fina Santiago and Mayor of Alcudia, Bàrbara Rebassa, confirmed that the iconic Victoria Hostel in Alcudia is to be renovated completely.

The reformation will above all improve the safety, accessibility and energy efficiency of the facilities and will be completed at a cost of €2.27 million, part of which will come from the Sustainable Tourist Tax.

The architects Toni Gelabert and Gonzalo del Val explained on site that the aim of the work is to meet the current regulatory requirements to allow the reopening of the hostel, including the removal of architectural barriers, the construction of a second emergency staircase and the improvement of the energy efficiency of the building and its facilities.

To guarantee energy efficiency, photovoltaic panels will be installed, airtight windows will be installed and the heating system will be changed to work through a boiler with solar support.

The hostel was constructed 1964 and has been managed by the Government of the Balearic Islands for more than 50 years.

Throughout all these years it received small reforms that made its operation possible until in July 2019 it had to be closed as it did not meet current safety standards.

