THE purchase of Roman ruins in Alcudia by the Consell de Mallorca expands the archaeological area of ​​Pollentia and guarantees its protection.

President Cladera and the mayor of Alcudia visited the Sa Tanca de Can Domènech which is now publicly owned on July 27.

“There have been difficulties and it was a demand for years to expand the archaeological area of ​​Pollentia, and finally, it is a reality,” said the President of the Council, Catalina Cladera, during the visit

These lands have recently been acquired by the Consell de Mallorca at a cost of €1.1 million with equal funding from the Mallorca Council, Alcudia Council and the Balearic Government.

“The purchase by the Council ensures the immediate protection of the archaeological area of ​​the Roman city and the remains that may be on the estate, which are already in public property, and now there is the possibility of continuing to research and create a future centre of reference for classical Mediterranean culture “, said Cladera.

The mayoress of Alcudia, Bàrbara Rebassa pointed out that “the incorporation of this estate into the Pollentia area is important for Alcudia, for the whole of Mallorca and for the Balearic Islands.”

During the visit to the recently acquired land, Cladera and Rebassa also visited Pollentia, where they saw the progress made during the current excavation campaign.

