‘Emotional’ Kate Garraway heads off on first holiday without husband Derek, as Susanna Reid returns to Good Morning Britain weeks early to help out.

An emotional Kate revealed on today’s Good Morning Britain show that Susanna Reid will be heading back early despite being on summer holiday. Susanna will cover for Kate for one day to allow Kate to head off on holiday. The holiday will be the first she has been on without husband Derek Draper.

Susanna has been supporting Kate throughout Derek’s illness. Kate will be heading off on holiday with children Darcy and Billy, and enjoying a much needed rest.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Derek’s family are descending to take care of Derek while I take the kids away,” said Kate.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Susanna, she has been very kind.

“I had a very tight window where I could get everybody to come and look after Derek.

“Obviously he’ll have nurses as well, but I also needed friends to help us because I think the three of us are quite emotional about going away without him.”

Kate added: “We wondered whether that would be too strange to do.

“It feels like a bit of a moment. In fact my son Billy is concerned. It feels strange to do it, but we need to do it so we can have a few days and come back refreshed.

“We had a very tight window and nobody from GMB was available so Susanna is coming off her holiday to come back for one day only to present the show tomorrow to allow me to go on holiday.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.