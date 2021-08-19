First Covid case detected at Paralympic village, for Tokyo 2020.

Sadly, the first case of Covid has been detected at the Paralympic village only days ahead of the scheduled start of the games, reported the organisers today Thursday, August 19. According to reports it is not an athlete who has tested positive for the potentially deadly virus and it is also not a Japanese resident.

The games are set to begin on August 24 and is Tokyo is at this moment under yet another state of emergency. This is the fourth time that Tokyo has seen a state of emergency declared. Organisers have made the decision that spectators will not be allowed at the Paralympics.

With the games only days away so far according to organisers over 70 cases of coronavirus infections have been linked to the games. These infections are mainly said to be among staff and contractors.

For this year’s games 160 teams are planning on taking part which means that over 4000 athletes will be representing their countries and fighting it out for the medals.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games were criticised as infections in the country were seen to surge but according to organisers the virus was controlled and kept at bay during the games. They had put in place many antivirus precautions, although there were reports of these being breached.

Sadly, at the moment in Japan the capital is recording over 20,000 cases each day, this is higher than has ever been seen before.

