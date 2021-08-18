Katie Price mocked by Carl Woods as he tells her she’s ‘gone too far with plastic surgery’. The 43-year-old former glamour star has undergone plenty of surgery lately including full body liposuction, a Russian filler procedure and lifts on both her eyes and lips.

Fiancé Carl Woods may believe that she has gone a little overboard. He took to social media and shared a hilarious picture which showed a snail having a conversation with a plastic Sellotape dispenser.

The snail said: “Wow I think you went too far with the plastic surgery.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Carl captioned the image and said: “Actual picture of Katie Price and mine’s latest conversation.”

Katie did see the funny side of things though and said: “This is hilarious Carl. It’s all about the bants. I’m plastic fantastic.”

The numerous cosmetic procedures that Katie has recently had has caused much controversy, but she believes that it is like getting your car fixed and surgery is not something that she is addicted to.

“If you get a scratch on your car, you fix it,” said Katie.

“I’m not trying to look younger, and I definitely don’t want that alien look.

“I could go over the top, but I don’t want to look like a freak.

“I’m not addicted, but it’s out there and if I feel like I need to freshen it I would.

“If people want to say I’ve got body dysmorphia, just say it – even my mum says it, ‘You need to see somebody! You’re not normal in the head, are you?”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.