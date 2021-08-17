Over 2,000 Brits still trapped in Afghanistan as Dominic Raab says ‘we didn’t see this coming’.

Rabb revealed this morning that around 2000 Brits are still waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan after chaos broke out over the weekend and the Kabul airport saw stampedes as people tried to flee. The situation at the airport is said to be stabilising.

According to Foreign Secretary around 350 UK nationals along with Afghans who have helped the country will be evacuated from Afghanistan today. The Taliban have now taken over control of practically the entire country, and according to reports public executions have brutally begun.

Rabb though has said that: “No one saw this coming.”

Last week nearly 300 Afghans were evacuated and on Sunday around 150 Brits were evacuated too.

An evacuation strategy has been planned. “Given the Taliban takeover, given the nervousness and the fear on the ground, you’ve seen a lot of people effectively heading for the door, and we’ve got to make sure that we can stabilise the situation,” said the Foreign Secretary.

“I think ultimately British people would expect us to prioritise our nationals, including dual nationals in Afghanistan, but also those who so loyally served us.”

Many fear that Afghanistan could again turn into a breeding ground for terrorism, now the Taliban have taken control. Speaking to BBC breakfast Rabb said: “We’ve always had dialogue of some sort, either indirectly through third parties, or through the Taliban’s political commission in Doha,

“It is important to be able to engage at least in some shape or form to test and to exert as much influence as we credibly, realistically can, and also to try and hold the Taliban to account to the new commitments they made.”

