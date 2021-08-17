Dangerous Irish mafia boss “the Monk” arrested in Malaga

Dangerous Irish mafia boss “the Monk” arrested in Spain’s Malaga.

58-year-old Gerry Hutch was known to many in Ireland as “the monk”. He is reportedly one of the most wanted criminals in Ireland and had led a criminal gang that had been accused of murder. Guardia civil officers in Malaga’s Fuengirola have been able to arrest the dangerous wanted fugitive.

The General Directorate of the Guardia Civil have today, Tuesday, August 17, released details on the arrest. According to the Irish police, the Garda Siochana, Hutch was part of the Kinahan clan and had been involved in a series of crimes both on the Costa del Sol in Spain and in Ireland too.

Previously the gang had split in two and a new gang emerged which was led by Hutch. At this point a fierce war waged between the rival gangs which is said to have left around 20 people dead. The deaths occurred both in Spain and Ireland.

As reported El Correo web, “According to sources in the investigation, the Irish police contacted the Fugitives from Justice Team of the Guardia Civil’s Central Operational Unit (UCO) to coordinate the search for Hutch, as they suspected he had fled to Spain.”

At one-point Hutch had been located in Lanzarote but he then moved on to Malaga. He was caught out by officers of the Guardia civil after he was located in Fuengirola. He had taken great measures to avoid being caught but he made the decision to head out to a well-known restaurant to have lunch with his wife. Despite multiple measures to avoid surveillance by Hutch, it was here that officers from the Guardia civil arrested him.

