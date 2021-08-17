Baby orangutan delights crowds at Spanish zoo in Spain’s Fuengirola. The baby orangutan was born earlier this month at Bioparc Fuengirola and is making itself feel at home, much to the delight of crowds.

The Fuengirola Biopark centre is home to a conservation programme for Bornean orangutans. Sadly, the species has been deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The baby orangutan was born on August 4 and is the only Bornean orangutan to be born in Europe over the last 12 months. The baby was born as part of the European program for conservation of the species.

Sadly, the population of Bornean orangutans has declined in the wild by over 50 per cent during the last 60 years. This is mainly due to hunting and deforestation. There are only three types orangutans in the world and one of them is the Bornean orangutan.

Bioparc Fuengirola’s head zoo keeper Antonio Garrucho said: “That little one right now is like another small jewel for conservation and another contribution to the program of breeding in captivity in European zoos and also at the global level.”

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the habitat of Bornean orangutans in the wild during the last 20 years has decreased by a minimum of 55 per cent.

