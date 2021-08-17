Spain receives the first 9,000 million euros of the recovery plan.

On Tuesday, August 17, the European Commission transferred a staggering 9,000 million euros to Spain from the recovery plan. The money has been sent as a non-refundable transfer, and it is only part of what is set to come. The Spanish government have requested nearly 70.000 million euros, and the money that arrived today is just an advance on this.

EU Chief Executive Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter and announced that: “The disbursement of the NextGeneration EU funds today puts Spain’s Recovery and Resilience Plan on track.

“This plan will be a crucial boost to make the Green Pact a reality, digitise the economy and make Spain more resilient than ever.”

The 9,000 million euros is equivalent to only 13 per cent of the subsidies which were requested from the EU by Spain’s government run by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. So far Spain has only requested the non-refundable part of the money, but Spain has been allocated around 140.000 million euros in transfers and credits.

In other Spanish news, Top Spanish chef feeds Haiti earthquake victims. Jose Andres landed in Haiti on Monday and is ready to feed survivors of the horrific earthquake which left over 1,400 people dead.

Jose has spent 27 years living in the New York area, but was originally born in Spain’s Asturias. The famous chef is known not only for his stunning food but also for his global charity which helps people who are struck by disasters across the world.

World Central Kitchen has helped out many people including victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and victims of the shocking forest fires in Greece.

Jose and his team are now in Haiti, after a 7.2 on the Richter scale earthquake left tens of thousands of people in need of help.