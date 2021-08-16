Torrecardenas Shopping Center gang busted in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the National Police of Almeria have arrested nine people for shoplifting at the Torrecardenas shopping centre. The arrested people had managed to steal perfumery items and clothing to the tune of 1500 euros.

According to the National Police, officers teamed up with security guards from the shopping centre in a bid to thwart a group of people who had been stealing from various shops over the space of several days.

The operation set out to identify the culprits and the officers along with security guards were able to identify and locate five people along with two vehicles.

As reported La Voz de Almeria, “After leaving the shopping centre, the vehicles in which these people were travelling were intercepted, and they proceeded to identify and search them and the cars, locating two bags with the inside lined with insulating tape to inhibit alarms, several small scissors, a magnet to remove alarms and two hooks to remove alarms, several clothing and perfumery alarms, as well as a list of the various perfumeries, together with their addresses, in Almeria.”

The officers were later able to identify a further four people who were committing thefts using the same MO. They had also been stealing from the shopping centre and were soon arrested as part of the gang.

All the arrested people are part of a gang which works by committing thefts from various locations. Their main target was perfume shops and clothing stores. The gang would pick a new location, and once there, would commit thefts over the space of several days.

The thieves would periodically take the stolen valuables out to a car so if they were caught they would never have too many stolen items on them.

