Toddler run over in Malaga’s Benalmadena

Toddler injured after being run over in Malaga’s Benalmadena.

The two-year-old girl has been injured in Spain’s Benalmadena. The young girl was run over by a vehicle on Sunday night and sustained injuries, according to the Andalucia’s Emergency services 112.

Emergency services received a call at around 21.35 on Sunday, August 15. The call said that an accident had occurred on Benalmadena’s Biznaga street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident to help out the young girl. Andalucia’s Emergency services 112 coordinators activated the local police of Benalmadena along with the health services too. Once emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident the young girl was quickly transferred to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga for treatment.

No further information about the young girl’s status is known at this time.

In other Spanish news, an explosion at a roast chicken stall leaves one injured in Spain’s Albacete.

The explosion occurred at a rotisserie chicken stall at a fair in Albacete on Sunday, August 15. The explosion left passers-by at the fair in shock and wondering what had happened.

A 47-year-old woman was rushed off to hospital after suffering burns during the explosion at a roast chicken stall. The explosion took place at about 10 AM and is said to be due to an accumulation of gas. The fair was being been held at the village of Aguas Nuevas in Albacete.

According to sources from emergency services 112 in Castilla-La Mancha, the explosion took place after 10.00 hours in the Plaza Mayor of the village. It is believed that a butane cylinder had exploded. The woman received serious injuries due to the explosion.

