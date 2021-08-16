PROMOTING the beauty of Flamenco, a dedicated troupe presents Flamencopolis every Thursday night at the Mijas Pueblo bullring until September 9.

This is a show that combines flamenco with acrobatics, comic numbers and live dancing fused together by different musical genres which can only add to the charm of the beautiful bullring.

A total of 10 people will be on stage, including dancers, musicians, acrobats or fire eaters.

“This is not the classic flamenco placed in an ancestral and magical place like the Mijas Pueblo bullring, it is a trip that we are going to do together where we honour flamenco that blends with various arts such as African tribal rhythms or Mexican mariachis” explains Claudio Espósito, the artistic director

Tickets which cost €30 for adults can be purchased online through a number of different outlets although www.flamencotickets.com charges no management fee and the show starts at 10pm, lasting around 90 minutes with a short break.

On the assumption that Mijas remains in Level 3, doors will open 45 minutes before the start of the show to avoid crowds, and seats will be positioned so that there will be one and half metres separation between non-family groups.

At the end of each show, there will be a photo call allowing members of the audience to obtain a souvenir photograph with the artists.

Flamencopolis every Thursday night at the Mijas Pueblo bullring