THERE are plenty of things to see and do in Mijas Pueblo and La Cala this summer thanks to the local council.

EVERY Friday between 9.15 and 10pm in July and August enjoy a free demonstration of Flamenco dancing and music performed by Zambra Flamenco Group in the square outside the council offices in La Cala de Mijas.

Mijas goes beyond the ‘sun and beach’ and has all kinds of benefits capable of attracting a wide spectrum of tourists. Good food, without a doubt, is one of them.

If you are looking for a bargain and fancy a short walk in Mijas Pueblo, every Tuesday and Thursday you can follow the Ruta de la Tapa in which nine establishments are offering a different tapa and drink for a very reasonable €2.50.

There are an additional two ice cream parlours also taking part but these don’t include a drink in the offer and you can take advantage of all 11 between 7.30pm and 11pm.

You can obtain a tapa passport from the Mijas Pueblo tourist office and if you receive a stamp at each participating establishment you can vote for your favourite and also receive a free gift which is a ticket to Aquamijas plus a surprise as well as being entered into a draw with winners receiving prizes at the end of the summer.

Although there is a significant reduction in the number of people who can attend this year’s Celtic Night, it shoud still be going ahead at the Municipal Auditorium in Mijas Pueblo on Saturday August 21.

Entry is free but tickets have to be obtained from the Mijas Tourist Office and the evening will feature three groups, Supervivientes, Drónán and Stolen Gnomes as well as pipers as well as Nuala dancers.

Doors open at 8.45pm and the event starts at 9.30pm so to ensure that you can obtain a ticket, call 952 589 034/951 063 785, email [email protected] or [email protected].

