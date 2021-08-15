Search is on for missing 15-year-old in Almeria

The search in on for a missing 15-year-old girl in Almeria. The girl disappeared on Friday from Spain’s Almeria and no sign of her has been seen since.

The teenager is said to be 1.65 metres tall, has a pale complexion, is slim and has long blonde hair. She also has blue eyes. The young teenager disappeared on Friday in the town of Huercal de Almeria. The association SOS Desaparecidos have issued an alert for the young teen’s disappearance and they hope that everyone will keep an eye out for the missing girl.

According to reports from the Association it is believed that the girl “voluntarily” disappeared. Her name is Nayansi Quiles Jensen and the authorities are worried and a search operation is currently underway in a bid to locate her.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In other Spanish news, holidaymakers and locals on the Benidorm coast were recently shocked on the Poniente beach as a shark appeared to try and beach itself. The shark came very close to the shore and created much excitement among both tourists and holidaymakers alike who were able to watch it. The event happened on the coast of Marina Baixa.

The shark though was probably stranded and in trouble though. Beachgoers were soon ordered to be evacuated and emergency services were called in. Emergency services rushed in to assess the situation and attempted to evaluate the state of the shark. They needed to see if the shark was well or injured and if could be returned to the sea safely.

The biodiversity of shocks in the Mediterranean Sea is quite rich and the most common shark to be spotted is a blue shark. These are small to medium-sized sharks but can obviously be a shock to anyone who sees them.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.