‘Dad, take me to the hospital because I’m dying’. These were some of the last words of the 20-year-old woman with Covid who had reportedly visited the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella multiple times but been sent home.

The cousin of the young woman who sadly died of the coronavirus in the Marbella hospital says that the hospital was unable to treat her and repeatedly sent her away because “they were saturated”.

The 20-year-old woman was not vaccinated but had associated risk factors. Sadly, in the early hours of Sunday morning she died in hospital after having been admitted the previous day. According to her family she had visited hospital seven times but had been turned away, even after she had tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to ‘Espejo Público’, the family’s lawyer Damian Vazquez believes that her death could possibly have been avoided. “This situation could have been avoided if the young woman had been kept under observation after several visits to the doctor”, said Vazquez.

Now the family have called on the case to be investigated, and they plan to take legal action.

Michelle, a cousin of the deceased woman has spoken out. “My cousin’s last words were ‘Dad, take me to the hospital because I’m dying’.

“Imagine how her parents are, since she was admitted on the last day they have not been able to see her again because they are also positive and they are still in quarantine without being able to bury her”, said Michelle, as reported 20 minutes.

Sadly, according to her cousin the hospital was saturated with patients. The hospital though insists that they followed all the correct clinical criteria and that the care she received was appropriate.

