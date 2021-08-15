Prince Harry set to return to UK with Netflix film crew and plans to visit the Queen. The 36-year-old Royal will be heading to Nottingham later this year for the planning stage of next year’s Invictus games. The games are held for military veterans and sadly the last games were put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After heading to Nottingham Prince Harry plans to spend time with his grandmother, the Queen before he heads home to California. At the moment is not yet known whether he will visit with brother William.

During the visit though it is expected that Meghan along with Archie and baby Lilibet will stay at home in California in their £11 million mansion. Prince Harry is not set to travel alone though and will be accompanied by a small film crew as he heads to Stanford Hall, which is the Army’s rehabilitation centre.

The filming comes as part of a Netflix deal which was agreed on last year with the Sussex’s Archewell Foundation. The deal is said to be worth a staggering £100 million pounds and the crew is set to produce Heart of Invictus, a documentary surrounding the Invictus games.

The production company aims to “utilise the power of storytelling to embrace our shared humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens”.

Speaking of the games a source said: “The Duke of Sussex will want to make sure we are ready as the last games were cancelled because of Covid.

“We are hoping that the situation in April next year allows the games to go ahead as planned, in Holland. Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games.”

Biographer Angela Levin previously revealed that: “One of the things he said to me though was that he was in a big rush to make changes and to do something that’s really valuable.

“Because, he said, ‘All too soon George and Charlotte will be hogging all the films’.”

