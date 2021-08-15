Katie Price heads home with bleeding lips after ‘Russian filler’ treatment. The 43-year-old former glamour model has been enjoying her time in St Lucia with fiancé Carl Woods, but as she set down in the UK she took to Instagram to explain to fans about her bleeding lips.

Katie returned from holiday sporting a stunning tan but was left with bleeding lips after her recent cosmetic treatment. Katie headed to St Lucia along with Carl and children Harvey and Princess but this caused some controversy after she missed Bunny and Jett’s birthday celebrations.

The star spoke about her Russian lip fillers and said how “sore” her lips were. Speaking of the latest procedure which was performed only weeks after cosmetic surgery left her looking like a “monster”, Katie said: “Hey guys we are back. My lips are still so sore.

“We are so brown and it’s so nice to have a hoodie on and a tracksuit.”

Recently Katie explained to her fans how easily she bruises. Katie said: “People must know that I bruise and swell as soon as the needle touches my lip.

“But they will go down and I will have more in.”

Katie’s Russian filler treatment was performed by cosmetic procedure petitioner Ellie Mackenzie who recently took to TikTok to show off the results in a video. Ellie commented: “Russian Lift Lips for the beautiful @katieprice 💗🥰 #katieprice #russianlips #newcareer #learnaesthetics #lipfillercheck #celebrityaesthetics #fyp”.

This procedure has been growing in popularity recently with celebs and gives a unique look. Ellie said: “We have just done her Russian lips and doesn’t she look fabulous”.

