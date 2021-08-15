Prince Andrew is hiding out and staying put in Balmoral in an attempt to evade lawyers trying to hand him US sexual abuse court papers.

PRINCE ANDREW has been sued in the US by Virginia Giuffre who claims she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions in 2001 when she was a minor. The Duke of York has always vehemently denied all allegations made against him.

Legal staff representing his accuser, Ms Giuffre, were reportedly waiting for the Duke to go on a regular horse ride at Windsor Palace hours before the accusations were filed against him in New York.

It has now been revealed that they planned to hand him the documents in person before the news broke, however, Andrew foiled them and fled to Balmoral Castle, where the Queen is currently spending the summer.

“Virginia’s lawyers are under no illusions how difficult it is to get alongside the prince. They’ve been trying to speak to him for five years. Processors were on the ground on Monday when the papers were filed in Manhattan hoping to hand them to him if he went out on his horse. He could be at Balmoral for months without coming out,” a source told The Mirror.

The Hague Convention states that the lawyers must present the papers to Andrew in person and have a period of 120 days to get them to him.

Legal experts warn the case may collapse if Andrew is not served the court papers by December 7.

The first court hearing is set for September, and the legal team have said they will need to give the papers to the Royal before the beginning of the 21 days in which he will have to reply.

David Boies told The Telegraph: “We will present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way. Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.”

