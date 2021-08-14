Prince Andrew “will be served his court papers in person” says sexual assault lawyer

Sexual assault lawyer says Prince Andrew “will be served his court papers in person”.

The lawyer for Prince Andrews sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre has said that Prince Andrew “will be served court papers in person”.

The Duke of York will be given them in person in the UK in a “difficult” case that could take weeks, Guiffre’s American legal team have claimed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The first court hearing is set for September, and the legal team have said they will need to give the papers to the Royal before the beginning of the 21 days in which he will have to reply.

David Boies told The Telegraph: “We present him with a copy of the complaint in a formal way. Because he is a foreign citizen, we have to do this under the Hague Convention.”

The news comes after Prince Charles was seen driving in the Scottish Highlands yesterday afternoon ahead of crises talks with other senior royals regarding his brothers alleged sexual abuse and the US lawsuit.

Charles, 72, was spotted in a Range Rover making his way past to the Balmoral estate back to his Birkhall residence with his aide.

It is thought that he had travelled to a remote spot in the Aberdeenshire and stayed there for three hours.

The Prince of Wales had been travelling around Scotland with his wife Camilla as part of his royal engagements and had arrived at Birkhall on Thursday.

Senior royals have met at The Queen’s holiday home in Scotland, Balmoral Castle, following the sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew.

The head of Scotland yard, Dame Cressida Dick, said that British police would help with any enquiries into the allegations.

A royal aide said: “He will not be able to take part in Trooping the Colour next year if the Epstein scandal is still hanging over him, and no one can see this going away soon.

“He will have to be replaced. How could he possibly retain his military titles?”

Charles had previously warned Andrew that no matter what the outcome of the lawsuit is he has already damaged his reputation because of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.