Spain TSUNAMI fears: Scientists call for ‘urgent’ action in the Mediterranean

Scientists have called for “urgent” action for the Mediterranean in Spain for possible earthquake and tsunami activity.

Experts from the Spanish institute of marine sciences (ICM) have reported seismic activity in the southwest of the Iberian peninsula. Scientists identified a crack in the earth’s crust responsible for a 1755 earthquake in Lisbon thought to have killed up to 50,000 people which could cause another magnitude 8.5 earthquake.

The ICM called for an urgent need to look into the region’s tsunami risk.

The ICM said: “all this knowledge is especially relevant and the surveillance and civil protection level, as there is a set of active faults in the region similar to the ones that caused the 1755 earthquake that may have the potential to generate earthquakes with possible effects on the Spanish coast which are larger than previously thought.

“This is why the authors conclude that the seismic and tsunami hazard associated with these structures should be urgently evaluated”, The Express reports.

Just last night, August 12, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale shook the province of Granada again this evening, Thursday, August 12

The strongest one this time measured 4.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale, with residents of the Metropolitan Area reporting feeling the tremors.

One of them has had its epicentre in Cijuela with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 0 kilometres, while the other has taken place in Santa Fe with a magnitude of 3.1 and 10 kilometres deep.

