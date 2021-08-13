Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude shakes Granada province

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale has shaken the province of Granada again this evening, Thursday, August 12



Granada province has reportedly been shaken again this evening, Thursday, August 12, by two consecutive earthquakes, with the strongest one this time measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, with residents of the Metropolitan Area reporting feeling the tremors.

One of them has had its epicenter in Cijuela with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 0 kilometers, while the other has taken place in Santa Fe with a magnitude of 3.1 and 10 kilometers deep

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After the repeated tremors earlier in the year, things seemed to have settled down in the area, but this evening, residents said this latest tremor reminded them of the strong waves that they felt back at the end of January, when everything began to shake strongly in the municipalities of the Metropolitan Area.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the epicenter of this earthquake was in Cijuela, and it had a magnitude of 4.5, at a depth of 0km, while the second had an epicentre in Santa Fe, with 3.1 magnitude, and at a depth of 10km.

The shaking allegedly lasted for several seconds, startling more than one person from Granada who was even already in bed, with the waves felt in Nerja, from where Greg, one of our Euro Weekly News readers, said, “I live in Nerja. I was sat at my computer and the table started shaking, and I could see all of the things on my table moving. My mum, who lives in Torrox, said she felt it through the floor, so it must have been stronger there”.

Granada capital felt the most of the quake, while residents in Motril and Salobreña also reported how everything was moving, and there are even reports from Malaga, Almeria, and Cordoba says the 112 emergency service, which reflects the intensity with which this latest tremor has been felt in the province of Granada alone, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.