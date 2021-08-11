Gandia City Council will invest €2.6 million to improve beach safety

GANDIA CITY COUNCIL has pledged to allocate €2.6 million to improve the safety of the beaches in the Valencian municipality



Vicent Mascarell, the Councillor for Tourism of the Valencian municipality of Gandia, in a press conference on Monday, August 9, announced that the City Council will allocate a budget of €2.6 million to improve the lifeguard service and safety of its beaches, with the incorporation of new technologies and innovation in health services and surveillance, as well as the purchase of a rescue drone.

In a statement from the consistory, he revealed that approval had been given to technical and administrative specifications that will be regulated during the next four years, pointing out that this ambitious project, “aims to comprehensively address the lifeguard and security service between March and October, in order to become one of the safest beaches of the Valencian Community, with more vigilance in a permanent way”.

Mr Mascarell highlighted that “the incorporation of the drone service will mean a reinforcement in surveillance, since it will be able to participate in rescue tasks. It is a service that is being provided in some other beaches of the region – among which Gandia is one – from the service provided by the Generalitat Valenciana“, adding that, “from next year, it will be our own service”.

The new beach contract will employ 28 people – 26 lifeguards, a doctor, and a nurse – in high season, who will serve in five posts on the different beaches, and in addition, there will be three accessible beach points equipped with specialised personnel, where there will be an ambulance, quad bikes, a boat, or a jet ski.

“We are already the best and cleanest beach in the Mediterranean, and we want to increase security to stay at the top in Europe, and modernise ourselves to be more effective in terms of surveillance on the city’s beaches”, said the mayor, as reported by moncloa.com

