Deal for solar energy portfolio in Andalucia and Valencia

Enlight Renewable Energy has signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of photovoltaic solar energy projects, in several stages, that are currently under development in Spain, with potential aggregate capacity of approximately 490 MWdc.

The portfolio is made up of 10 projects in Andalucia and Valencia which have some of the best radiation in Spain, and supplements the location of the projects the company is building and developing in Spain, currently in the Castilla La Mancha region. The projects are held through special purpose companies, which at this stage hold most of the rights to the land for construction of the projects and the approvals to connect to the electricity grid.

“This is another expansion of our portfolio of projects in Spain, which already includes the largest wind farm in Spain which is in advanced stages of construction, as well as another 800MWdc in development. The new portfolio, which already secured grid connection rights to the national electricity grid, will add significant solar power in high-radiation areas and will diversify our production sources in the Iberian region,” said Zafir Yoeli, Enlight’s senior vice-president for business development.

