EasyJet introduces uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles in a bid to reduce their impact on the environment.

EasyJet are set to roll out new uniforms to all its cabin crew and pilots. The new uniforms will have a difference though, and will be made from recycled plastic bottles. The move is set to recycle more than half a million plastic bottles each year and the five-year contract will see 2.7 million bottles saved from ending up in the trash or even in the oceans.

EasyJet teamed up with manufacturer Tailored Image, who are based in Northern Ireland. Each uniform will use 45 bottles to make it and the uniforms are set to be rolled out to cabin crew later this month.

“Our role as a bespoke uniform and corporate wear provider is to deliver innovative solutions for our clients, built around comfort and practicality for their wearers. The additional challenge with the Easyjet project was to meet their exceptionally high standards in reducing environmental impact,” said Bernard Birt, managing director of Tailored Image.

“By combining the expertise of our design and garment technology teams, we developed a collaborative approach with a mill that is leading the way in the development of sustainable fabrics.

“We were excited from the outset to be involved in this project and are delighted that the success of the new Easyjet wardrobe demonstrates the result of our award-winning customer-focused approach and our ability to meet even the most exacting briefs.”

This is just one of easyJet’s initiatives to help protect the environment.

