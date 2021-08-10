Drowning man rescued only metres from the shore in Axarquia by National police officers.

An exhausted swimmer was rescued by National police officers when he got into trouble only 200 metres from the shore and began to drown. He had been struggling against heavy swell and was unable to get out of the sea his own.

National police officers were able to rescue a 57-year-old Romanian man after he was dragged out to sea by the current. The rescue took place on Friday afternoon August 6. The man was able to reach a maritime buoy and begin to call for help.

As reported Diario Axarquia: “The events occurred last Friday, the 6th, on Andalucía Beach in Estepona (Malaga). At around 17:30, the CIMACC 091 received several calls warning of a man in danger of drowning 200 metres from the shore, who was having serious problems getting out due to the strong waves.”

Police officers were dispatched to help the man by the Intelligent Communication and Control Command Centre – CIMACC. When the officers arrived on the scene they discovered the man was hanging onto a bouy, and was in need of help.

The officers quickly assessed the situation and decided that the victim was suffering from signs of exhaustion. The officers headed straight into the sea after borrowing an inflatable from a bather on the beach.

As the officers approached the boy they lost sight of the man. The man is believed to have been overcome by fatigue and began to sink in the water. The officers dived under the water and were able to rescue the man and bring him to shore using the inflatable.

Sea conditions were difficult which made the return to shore hard work for the officers. Only 50 metres from the shore a further group of National police officers rushed to help and entered the sea to help bring the man safely ashore.

