Almeria is the second Andalucian capital most affected by the coronavirus

Almeria is the second Andalucian capital most affected by the potentially deadly coronavirus. The ongoing Spanish vaccination programme is progressing well but the coronavirus is still making its presence felt across Spain.

In Andalucia the provinces with the worst infection rates in the last two weeks are Malaga, Huelva, Jaen and Cadiz. Almeria comes in at fifth position. The Almeria rate is slightly lower than the average for the region but it still has over 540 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Expats in Spain are becoming increasingly worried as coronavirus rates seem to grow. One expat EWN reader said: “I look at the figures my local town’s every day and the figures are growing. I know I’m double jabbed but I’m worried that I could still get ill or pass the virus on to others.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Almeria City figures are worrying though due to the fact that it is the second provincial capital in Andalucia that is most affected by the ongoing pandemic. The cumulative incidence rate comes in at over 600 cases per 100,000 people. Worse data is only seen in the Malaga capital with over 840 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the space of two weeks.

Sadly, the capital of Almeria has seen over 1300 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in only two weeks. The good news though is the trend seems to be downward during the last seven days which means the infection curve is actually falling.

Almeria does not only stand out for its data among the provincial capitals it also ranks high among cities with over 50,000 inhabitants. Along with Roquetas de Mar, it ranks in the top 10 cities having the highest cumulative incidence rate.

As reported Diario de Almeria, “The other major town in Almeria, El Ejido, is much lower on this list, although its incidence is equally worrying, with 476.4 cases per 100,000 people. It currently ranks 25th out of 29 towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.