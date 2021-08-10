Murder or mercy, dying woman did not want to leave disabled husband alone. The couple were living in Spain’s Cadiz, and wife Beatriz had cancer and was dying. Husband Ramon was disabled and had a severe and degenerative disability.

A small fishing village was left in shock after Beatriz committed suicide on Sunday night by throwing herself off the roof shortly after stabbing her husband and leaving him severely injured. Ramon had been suffering for many years and had become wheelchair-bound and he had a degenerative disability and was forced wear nappies. Beatriz had become his carer, day and night.

Ramon was a renowned painter in Spain and even has his own entry in Wikipedia as an abstract impressionist painter. His work can be found throughout Spain and across the world including Germany, Japan, Argentina, the United States and Cuba according to the Moron de la Frontera Town Hall.

Speaking to El Espanol, one local said: “everyone says she was a very good woman. I didn’t know her, but my mother did. You can’t believe what she did and how she did it. She could have been more merciful and not so violent, at least with her husband. No, it’s not right what she did. She was not right. God knows what was going through her mind”.

Beatriz had previously suffered from depression for many years and this had taken its toll on her but she had fought hard to look after her husband through the years.

As reported El Espanol, locals in the town of Barbate told the paper that Beatriz “suffered from carer’s syndrome: a continuous psychological exhaustion, the result of watching over and caring for a dependent person relentlessly and alone, with no breaks and having been completely unaware for several years of what it means to be cared for.”

Sadly, both Beatriz and Ramon died, with Ramon passing away the next day from his injuries.

