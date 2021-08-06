Son of elderly man found stabbed in Malaga has been arrested

The National Police arrested the son of an elderly man who was found dead in his house with stab wounds.

Yesterday, Thursday, August 5, The National Police arrested the son, a 54-year-old Spaniard, of an elderly man who was found with stab wounds in his home in Malaga capital.

The National Police arrested the man for his alleged responsibility for crimes of murder and robbery of the 89-year-old man at 1:30pm yesterday, police sources say.

Homicide officers found the suspect in a building in the downtown area of Malaga capital. The investigation is currently still ongoing to find out the events surrounding the man’s death, police sources have said.

The events took place on Tuesday, August 3, when the elderly man was found at his home with stab wounds in the El Atabal area in Malaga capital.

Police had been searching for the son for his alleged part in the crime. Forensics attended the scene to collect fingerprints and DNA.

Malaga health workers could only confirm that the man was dead but could not confirm the causes, according to the Malaga Hoy.

