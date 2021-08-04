Investigation into the death of elderly man with stab wounds at his home in Malaga

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an elderly man who was found in his home in Malaga with stab wounds.

The National Police are investigating the circumstances around an elderly man, 88, who was found dead in his home in the Atabal area, Malaga, from stab wounds.

The Homicide group of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga are investigating the location of the main suspect, the man’s son, according to police sources.

The Homicide group and forensics have attended the scene to collect any fingerprints and DNA traces.

The elderly man was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga where they will carry out an autopsy to confirm the cause of his death.

112 emergency services received a call at around 13:39 yesterday, August 3, notifying them of the death of the elderly man in a house on Avenida Atabal. The Local and National Police, as well as emergency services, immediately attended the scene.

According to Malaga Hoy, medical services could only confirm that the man has sadly died and have not confirmed the cause of death.

The news comes as a man arrested by National Police in Malaga for allegedly stabbing a Romanian man in the street in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood.

National Police officers in Malaga capital revealed in a statement on Friday, July 30, how they arrested a 41-year-old man of Spanish nationality several weeks ago, after he allegedly stabbed another man, of Romanian origin, in the street, in Paseo de Los Tilos.

