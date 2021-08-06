Another selection of latest news in brief from the Costa del Sol compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

The Planets

RUNNING until September 8, an open-air display of 40 images of the planets of our solar system, captured by the probes of NASA and ESA selected and treated by the American photographer Michael Benson will be held on the Plaza Estrella de los Mares Fuengirola.

Medal hopeful

ALL eyes in San Pedro Alcantara are on local golfer Azahara Muñoz who is tipped to win a medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympics in the Women’s Golf competition although she has strong competition from 2016 Rio winner South Korean Inbee Park.

Cancelada bridge

ALTHOUGH the actual span across the A-7 at Cancelada (Estepona) has been put in place, it appears to be taking longer than expected to undertake all of the safety checks to ensure that it is secure to use and it is now expected to re-open mid-August.

Big tip

MANY have been amused by the complaint registered by the host of a party of eight who ate hamburgers and quaffed bottles of champagne at a Marbella beach club, running up a bill of more than €4,000. He thought that a 10 per cent service charge was excessive!

Civil Protection

BENALMADENA Council has purchased two new motorbikes equipped with portable medical equipment, such as defibrillators and they join the local Civil Protection Group’s fleet, to which two off-road vehicles and an ambulance were also recently added. In the event of an accident these bikes will speed up assistance.

Petition

WHEN the town of San Pedro Alcantara was established in the 1860s, it consisted of 150 small houses of which just six are still in existence. Now, one of them, which no longer has protected status may be demolished and concerned residents have started a petition on change.org to save it.

No injuries

HAPPILY, there was no-one walking by at the time when a huge branch fell from a tree in Plaza Pepe Santaella in Marbella blocking the pavement and part of the road. Local residents complain that it’s the role of the local council to check these old trees regularly.

Generous help

THE B. Murri Dental Clinic in Torremolinos following advice from the local Council is to donate €3,000 to the Emaús de Torremolinos soup kitchen to help supply food to those in need. In addition, it will supply free dental treatment to six people in vulnerable situations.

