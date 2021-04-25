BENALMÁDENA Mayor Demands Government Help In Protecting Beaches

As yet another storm battered the Costa del Sol over the weekend, Víctor Navas, the Benalmádena mayor demands that the central government in Madrid, and more particular, the Junta de Andalucía come up with a solution to the problems that always occur on the town’s beaches as a result.

On his social media Twitter account, the mayor wrote today, Sunday 25, “This morning we woke up with the consequences of the umpteenth storm so far this year”, adding that the municipal services are out around the town, inspecting and assessing the impact of the damage caused by Storm Lola.

According to Navas, the damages “are substantial”, commenting that the effects of climate change are “palpable, and the need to build barriers, natural or artificial, to protect our beaches is vital. From Benalmádena I ask the rest of the administrations – Ministry of the Environment and General Directorate of Coasts- for solutions now! We cannot wait any longer”.

⛈ Esta mañana nos hemos levantado con las consecuencias del enésimo temporal de levante en lo que va de año. Desde muy temprano estamos valorando el impacto y observando la fuerza del mar y sus consecuencias. pic.twitter.com/HqCbeatZJe — Victor Navas (@navas_victor) April 25, 2021



The mayor went on to point out that the town hall has been waiting for a number of years for environmental reports to be carried out by the relevant authorities, and to then get authorisation to do the necessary works, “because as a local administration we are even willing to make the necessary investments, even if they are not a municipal responsibility. But we need a green light from those who hold expertise in the marine environment”.

Mr Navas also pointed to the damage these storms bring to the tourist sector as well, coupled with the terrible situation caused by the pandemic, “The damage to our industry is enormous and the year that we have passed has been tough for the industry. We need to specify the measures that we must take now, and we will not stop hitting the doors that are necessary”, as reported by diariosur.es.

