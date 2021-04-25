Benalmádena Mayor Demands Government Help In Protecting Beaches

By
Chris King
-
0
Benalmádena Mayor Demands Government Help In Protecting Beaches
Benalmádena Mayor Demands Government Help In Protecting Beaches. image: twitter victor navas

BENALMÁDENA Mayor Demands Government Help In Protecting Beaches

As yet another storm battered the Costa del Sol over the weekend, Víctor Navas, the Benalmádena mayor demands that the central government in Madrid, and more particular, the Junta de Andalucía come up with a solution to the problems that always occur on the town’s beaches as a result.

On his social media Twitter account, the mayor wrote today, Sunday 25, “This morning we woke up with the consequences of the umpteenth storm so far this year”, adding that the municipal services are out around the town, inspecting and assessing the impact of the damage caused by Storm Lola.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to Navas, the damages “are substantial”, commenting that the effects of climate change are “palpable, and the need to build barriers, natural or artificial, to protect our beaches is vital. From Benalmádena I ask the rest of the administrations – Ministry of the Environment and General Directorate of Coasts- for solutions now! We cannot wait any longer”.

The mayor went on to point out that the town hall has been waiting for a number of years for environmental reports to be carried out by the relevant authorities, and to then get authorisation to do the necessary works, “because as a local administration we are even willing to make the necessary investments, even if they are not a municipal responsibility. But we need a green light from those who hold expertise in the marine environment”.

Mr Navas also pointed to the damage these storms bring to the tourist sector as well, coupled with the terrible situation caused by the pandemic, “The damage to our industry is enormous and the year that we have passed has been tough for the industry. We need to specify the measures that we must take now, and we will not stop hitting the doors that are necessary”, as reported by diariosur.es.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here