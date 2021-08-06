Another selection of latest news in brief from around Mallorca compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Organic Salt

ES TRENC Salt is an internationally recognised product which has received the ecological certificate from the Balearic Council of Organic Agricultural Production (CBPAE) attesting to the fact that it is collected naturally and has no additives so is pure rock salt ideal for cooking.

Volta Mallorca

THE Fundació Mallorca Literària is launching the Volta Mallorca competition, which is based on the game “L’illa dels Tresors”, an educational, interactive and fun tool designed to encourage the discovery of Mallorca’s legendary heritage. Free download of the App in both Android and IOS is possible.

Strike resolved

FOLLOWING more than five hours of negotiation between the Palma Council, gardeners and unions, the strike instituted by workers of the company in charge of the maintenance of the parks and gardens in the area of ​​Ponent de Palma was brought to an end.

Working together

THE President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and the Minister of Economic Model, Work and Tourism, Iago Negueruela, have signed a collaboration agreement to allocate €5 million to develop actions aimed at reactivating those economic sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interns

EMAYA the company responsible for the supply of water and waste management in Mallorca has taken on 12 students who are pursuing undergraduate and master’s studies at Spanish universities and who have joined the company to undertake short term internships related to their studies.

Tourists return

FOR the third consecutive month, the Balearic Islands have been the main destination in Spain for international tourists in June, with 656,082 arrivals according to figures released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) which is some 28.6 per cent of all foreign arrivals across Spain.

5,000 crowd

NEXT Saturday, August 7, Real Mallorca will play Cagliari Calcio for the Trofeu Ciutat de Palma but for the first time in several months, spectators will be allowed to watch a football match with 5,000 tickets available. Safety measures including social distancing, wearing of mask and no standing will be enforced.

Car Park

PARKING is a major problem in Soller so, at a budgeted cost of €3.7 million, the Council intends to build a two-storey car park able to house 402 cars which will make a significant difference to the town and those who live there. Funding will come from Council resources.

Drone hunt

IT is illegal to fly a drone without proper authorisation and because of the number of drones sighted around Palma in particular, the newly created National Police Air Safety and Protection Unit is out to identify those breaking the rules, prosecute them and seize and dispose of their drones.

Health centre

THE Llucmajor Council has recently acquired an old factory in Calle Pere Antoni Mataró and intends to make the land over to the Balearic Ministry of Health which plans to construct a new health centre to replace the old one built in 1993 and to employ 30 health specialists.

