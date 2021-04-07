Llucmajor giants refurbished and on show for just one day

By
John Smith
-
0

ONE of the many things that have been missed during the last year of the pandemic have been the popular giant figures which join in many processions and festivals in Mallorca.

Now, the people of Llucmajor have taken the opportunity to dust off the cobwebs on their collection of giants and to bring them back into pristine condition.

Tomorrow, April 8, they will be on display at the Cloister of Sant Bonaventura from 7.30pm for viewing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It is free but there is limited capacity so if you want to attend you have to register at the Cloister in advance on 971 669 758.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here