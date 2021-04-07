Llucmajor giants refurbished and on show for just one day

ONE of the many things that have been missed during the last year of the pandemic have been the popular giant figures which join in many processions and festivals in Mallorca.

Now, the people of Llucmajor have taken the opportunity to dust off the cobwebs on their collection of giants and to bring them back into pristine condition.

Tomorrow, April 8, they will be on display at the Cloister of Sant Bonaventura from 7.30pm for viewing.

It is free but there is limited capacity so if you want to attend you have to register at the Cloister in advance on 971 669 758.