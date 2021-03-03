Town welcomes 31 new Local Police officers to its ranks

THE cloister of Sant Bonaventura was the scene of the swearing in of 31 new Local Police officers in Llucmajor.

The Mayor, Eric Jareño, together with the head of the Local Police, Sergi Torrandell, welcomed the new additions at the ceremony, which whilst respecting required sanitary measures, was attended by some of the new officers’ families.

“I want to publicly thank you for the work you will do in our municipality to ensure security and intervene in conflict resolution and also encourage you to continue to improve the service you offer to citizens,” said Jareño.

Afterwards, the head of the Local Police expressed his pleasure at the incorporation of the officers and police officer Daniel Llompart addressed a few words on behalf of all his colleagues.

Before sending them off on their duties, the mayor wished then all success in their new roles.

