Spain now Europe’s biggest aviation market

Spain is now Europe’s biggest aviation market when ranked by scheduled seat capacity.

Summer is definitely here and holidaymakers are heading off all around the world. In the first week of August Spain is now the biggest aviation market in Europe ranked by the seat capacity that is scheduled. Spain is definitely doing well and is fighting back against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as tourists return for their summer holidays. Spain is now ranked number one on the international market too, according to the CAPA Centre for aviation.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began Spain was ranked as number three overall in Europe. Pre-pandemic Spain ranked behind both UK and Germany. This week Spain is running at a 70 per cent capacity of what was seen in 2019 which means it is leading the way over other Western European nations.

Airlines in Spain have held onto their pre-pandemic rankings. The top three airlines in Spain are Ryanair, Vueling and Iberia and they have even managed to increase their combined seat share too.

In other flight news. Airport fail as woman turns up one year early for her flight, leaving her stuck in Croatia after her holiday.

When people head off on holiday they normally intend to get to the airport early, but in one epic fail a woman arrived at the airport at 6 am to discover that she was a shocking one year early for her flight home after her holiday.

The woman had been enjoying a holiday in Croatia and was ready to head back to the UK. She made sure to arrive early at the airport to ensure that nothing could go wrong but she soon found she had made a ‘slight’ error with her flight booking.

