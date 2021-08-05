Spain now Europe’s biggest aviation market

Spain is now Europe’s biggest aviation market when ranked by scheduled seat capacity.

Summer is definitely here and holidaymakers are heading off all around the world. In the first week of August Spain is now the biggest aviation market in Europe ranked by the seat capacity that is scheduled. Spain is definitely doing well and is fighting back against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as tourists return for their summer holidays. Spain is now ranked number one on the international market too, according to the CAPA Centre for aviation.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began Spain was ranked as number three overall in Europe. Pre-pandemic Spain ranked behind both UK and Germany. This week Spain is running at a 70 per cent capacity of what was seen in 2019 which means it is leading the way over other Western European nations.

Airlines in Spain have held onto their pre-pandemic rankings. The top three airlines in Spain are Ryanair, Vueling and Iberia and they have even managed to increase their combined seat share too.

