Malaga goes olive mad at the Cortijo Miraflores Cultural Centre on August 17.

The event will start 8 PM on August 17 and will be hosted by the Cortijo Miraflores Cultural Centre. The event ‘Noche de Aoves’ celebrates everything olive related and a talk will be given by Francisco Lorenzo Tapia, a medical expert in Community Nutrition and Oleoculture. The event will also see an executive chef prepare excellent dishes which attendees will be able to taste.

The evening will start with Tapia’s ‘La cultura del Aove. An inexhaustible resource’ talk. According to the town hall in the talk the “basic pillars of extra virgin olive oil will be presented in an illustrated way, with culture as an essential argument. The province of Malaga will be dressed up to show the attendees the history of the olive and the main olive oil tourism resources in the area, including our town and its olive-growing culture.”

Anyone attending the event will also be treated to an olive tasting workshop where participants will learn about the main characteristics of the product in a practical way and its importance in Mediterranean gastronomy. It will also introduce the liquid gold, that is olive oil.

The evening will end with a cooking demonstration by the executive chef of Gourmet de la Roja and national delegate of the Spanish Professional Cooking Team, Daniel Garcia Peinado. He will use olive oil to produce dishes that obviously attendees will be able to taste afterwards. The event will last about two and half hours and 30 people will be the maximum capacity. Reservations are available by emailing [email protected]

