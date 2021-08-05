Marbella opens state of the art Ophthalmology centre, that is said to have “the most advanced equipment and technology in the country.”

The new centre opened in Marbella by Quirinsalud, is dedicated to ophthalmology and has extensive facilities to treat eye health. The centre is only hundred metres from the main hospital too. The new centre comes complete with three consultation rooms and a large waiting room.

Dr. Nabil Ragaei Kamel, is heading up the new unit and he has spoken about the new centre which “represents a qualitative leap in the provision of services at the Marbella hospital”, said the doctor.

“The opening of the centre makes Quironsalud Marbella the private hospital with the leading Ophthalmology Service in the Andalucian region”.

The new centre offers a comprehensive range of care and various surgical techniques are available. “The Marbella health centre is proud to offer a portfolio of excellent services”.

“In this centre we offer a very complete range of care, we cover practically all eye-related pathologies and we have the capacity to provide a clinical response to all of them” said Ragaei.

He also went on to outline which procedures are available and said: “We carry out preventive ophthalmology actions, we develop actions in the field of refractive ophthalmology (myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism), we have all the surgical techniques (excimer laser, femtosecond laser, PRK, etc.), we have a wide range of ophthalmic surgery techniques (excimer laser, femtosecond laser, PRK (photorefractive keratectomy), Lasick, intraocular lens, episcritaliniana (ICL) and Facorrefractive) and we even have specialists in the field of corneal transplantation”.

