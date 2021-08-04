Spain ‘will not go on the red list’ as Beta cases fall in new boost for Brit holidaymakers that have their hearts set on holiday in Spain, according to reports.

Holidays are set to be back on for hordes of Brit holidaymakers wanting to head to Spain as ministers get set to ditch the ‘amber plus’ list.

As reported the Daily Mail, officials have been pushed to avoid adding Spain to the UK’s red list as beta cases of the coronavirus are dropping and concerns have been raised over the capacity quarantine hotels.

The announcement confirming the amber list status for Spain is expected to be seen later today. This would be great news as fully vaccinated Brits would not need to self-isolate when they head back to the UK.

It is expected that European destinations could be added to the green list and that this will include Romania, Poland, Austria and Germany too.

Speaking to the Times a Whitehall source said: ‘Spain won’t be going on the amber watchlist — the only danger is it going red but that’s very unlikely. Cases are coming down. And they haven’t got enough beds to quarantine everybody. So it’s not going to happen.’

The amber watchlist idea has already been vetoed by Boris Johnson even though ministers had approved it only last week. The PM hopes to maintain a travel system that is ‘as simple and user-friendly for people as possible’.

According to one Whitehall source major tourist destinations will remain off the red list this summer, as adding them to the red list would be almost unthinkable.

