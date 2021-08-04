Piers Morgan teases a new TV role as he tells his ‘haters’ that ‘so much more is coming’

Former Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan teases over a new TV role as he tells his ‘haters’ that ‘so much more is coming’.

The 56-year-old star has hinted to fans, and to haters too, that he could soon be back on TV in a new project. The controversial star took to social media and shared a photo on Instagram of Leonardo DiCaprio, from The Great Gatsby. The pic shows Leo raising a glass and says: “Cheers to all my haters! Be patient. So much more is coming.”

Piers captioned the post and said: “😎”, which left many fans wondering what is next.

One fan said: “Guys if you don’t like what he writes and stands for don’t follow him?? It’s that simple?? I personally love what he writes and stands for and miss him 😞👍🏼👍🏼”

“👏Good ! You’re missed. Haven’t watched morning TV in months 😀🤔 x,” wrote another fan.

Many have said how boring TV is without Piers and hope that he will return soon. One fan commented “I hope so it’s boring tv without you 😂.”

Many fans are now waiting to see what exactly is next for Piers and one teased fan said: “Come on tell us 😃.”

Piers left Good Morning Britain after he stormed off the show following a row with fellow host Alex Beresford. At the time ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.”

