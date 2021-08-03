Wuhan to test all 11m residents as coronavirus resurfaces

Wuhan to test all 11m residents as coronavirus sadly resurfaces.

On Monday, August 2, the Chinese city of Wuhan reported three domestically transmitted cases. Sadly, these are the first infections to occur locally in over a year. Due to this they have decided to test all of the 11 million residents in Wuhan in a bid to fight the coronavirus and ensure it does not hit again like it did previously.

Last year the world saw the city of Wuhan in lockdown as the coronavirus took hold, and mass testing was carried out. Since mid-May last year no local cases of Covid 19 had been reported though. Sadly, China has seen around 300 cases reported in the space of only 10 days which is said to be one of the biggest outbreaks seen recently.

A Wuhan official has explained how the coronavirus testing will be carried out. “To ensure that everyone in the city is safe, city-wide nucleic acid testing will be quickly launched for all people to fully screen out positive results and asymptomatic infections,” said the official Li Qiang.

On August 2, it was reported that mainland China had a staggering 93,000 plus cases of coronavirus confirmed. They also had a cumulative death toll of 4,636. Sadly, it is thought that the outbreak may have started in the Nanjing provincial capital. According to reports by officials it is possible that the outbreak was brought in on a flight from Russia.

Many cities in China have taken to mass testing in the hope of beating the virus by isolating carriers of the potentially deadly virus.

