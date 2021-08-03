Piers Morgan branded a ‘monster’ by Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin

Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin says she ‘loathes’ Piers Morgan has branded him a ‘monster’ as she launches an attack on the former Good Morning Britain star.

The 61-year-old has restarted the pair’s ongoing feud after she was previously blocked by him on Twitter. The TV star has said: “I’m loathing Piers Morgan.”

Griffin writing for Best magazine said: “It pains me even to write his name.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This hypocritical monster continues to preach, smear, defame, demonise, insult everyone who doesn’t agree with him or do as he says, while he continues to do as he pleases.

“I hope he keeps it up because judging by the feedback he’s getting in comments and on social media, the more he lectures, the more people fight against it all.”

Recently Piers has caused much controversy on social media due to his comments on Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and on other Olympians too.

Last year Piers blocked McGiffin on Twitter after she commented on his coronavirus comments and called them “hysterical bulls**t”.

Appearing on the Kevin O’Sullivan’s TalkRADIO show she again attacked him and said: “He’s got a book out about free speech. The blurb on it is basically saying people can’t debate anymore and they just shut people down.

“I’m thinking: Hang on – here’s the blocker who’s shutting people down because he doesn’t want to hear what I’ve got to say to him. The hypocrisy is absolutely breathtaking.

“I’m going to show people how intolerant he’s become of any kind of dissent, especially when it comes to this virus.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.